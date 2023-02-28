One girl (23) is a fan of motoring, and she recently had her first race in a “Mustang”. Here’s what the stronger sex says…

Izvor: Youtube/ Rebecca Cox/Screenshot

Rebeka Koks is only 23 years old, and she loves fast driving and cars more than “everything” – especially her purple “Mustang”. She is often the target of malicious comments, precisely because she is a woman.

She found that men assumed she knew nothing about the world of cars. She developed her love for cars in 2019 when she bought her first car. In addition, she is also engaged in modeling, and after earning money from the slightly tricky photos she publishes on social networks, this British woman managed to buy her dream car – “Mustang”.

“A lot of people assume that because I’m a woman I either don’t know anything about the car I drive or expect me to know absolutely every little thing about my car,” she told the media.

“I haven’t dealt with cars since I was a kid and I don’t know everything about my car, but I like to learn and enjoy the process. I don’t pretend to know what I’m doing, but like everyone else, we all have to start somewhere,” she added, revealing that the first car she bought was a “Ford Fiesta” and then a “Ford Mustang”. In addition to her love for four-wheelers, Rebeka also does tricks professionally.

“Last year I decided to drive my Mustang on the track. I had never raced in my life and I was absolutely terrified, especially with everyone watching. I did it because I wanted to prove to myself that I could do it, even if I didn’t win any races . So many girls messaged me afterwards saying it was amazing that I did it with so little experience, that they would never have done it,” says Rebecca.

Despite inspiring other women to get behind the wheel, Rebecca has also received harsh comments for her “role” in what appears to be a man’s world.

“I think I had it easy compared to a lot of girls. Overall, my experience was pretty positive even though there was definitely a lot of negativity…” she said, adding that despite the string of negative comments, she doesn’t plan to let it go. his love for cars, reports the Daily Star.

(WORLD)