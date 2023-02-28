Home World A 23-year-old woman races in a Mustang | Magazine
World

A 23-year-old woman races in a Mustang | Magazine

by admin
A 23-year-old woman races in a Mustang | Magazine

One girl (23) is a fan of motoring, and she recently had her first race in a “Mustang”. Here’s what the stronger sex says…

Izvor: Youtube/ Rebecca Cox/Screenshot

Rebeka Koks is only 23 years old, and she loves fast driving and cars more than “everything” – especially her purple “Mustang”. She is often the target of malicious comments, precisely because she is a woman.

She found that men assumed she knew nothing about the world of cars. She developed her love for cars in 2019 when she bought her first car. In addition, she is also engaged in modeling, and after earning money from the slightly tricky photos she publishes on social networks, this British woman managed to buy her dream car – “Mustang”.

“A lot of people assume that because I’m a woman I either don’t know anything about the car I drive or expect me to know absolutely every little thing about my car,” she told the media.

“I haven’t dealt with cars since I was a kid and I don’t know everything about my car, but I like to learn and enjoy the process. I don’t pretend to know what I’m doing, but like everyone else, we all have to start somewhere,” she added, revealing that the first car she bought was a “Ford Fiesta” and then a “Ford Mustang”. In addition to her love for four-wheelers, Rebeka also does tricks professionally.

“Last year I decided to drive my Mustang on the track. I had never raced in my life and I was absolutely terrified, especially with everyone watching. I did it because I wanted to prove to myself that I could do it, even if I didn’t win any races . So many girls messaged me afterwards saying it was amazing that I did it with so little experience, that they would never have done it,” says Rebecca.

See also  The transaction volume of pre-sale houses in Taiwan has increased, and the average house price in the seven major cities has exceeded NT$11 million – yqqlm

Despite inspiring other women to get behind the wheel, Rebecca has also received harsh comments for her “role” in what appears to be a man’s world.

“I think I had it easy compared to a lot of girls. Overall, my experience was pretty positive even though there was definitely a lot of negativity…” she said, adding that despite the string of negative comments, she doesn’t plan to let it go. his love for cars, reports the Daily Star.

(WORLD)

You may also like

We have premiered the video for “Cicchatroa eta...

Iran, IAEA warning on stocks of enriched uranium:...

Biden’s policy on Israeli extremism is– Kiss Netanyahu’s...

IAEA, Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium 18 times...

Željezničar Zvijezda Gradačac Cup BiH | Sport

Report about a bomb in the assembly of...

Carola Rackete, Senate Council denies authorization to proceed...

New school complex in Santa Chiara, a 15-year...

Levi’s® 501® relaunches models from the 80s –...

Teodora Stoica, MM’s daughter, is employed at FCSB

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy