A 28-year-old stabbed to death during an argument in a parking lot

A 28-year-old stabbed to death during an argument in a parking lot

A fight, then the stabbing. thus died, in Nola, in the province of Naples, Domenico Esposito, 28 years old. The attack, which ended in homicide, took place in the parking lot of the ‘Vulcano Buono’ shopping center after an argument that arose for futile reasons. The 28-year-old was transported to the Santa Maria della Pietà hospital in Nola but died there. Shortly thereafter, a twenty-year-old with a clean record from the Secondigliano district of Naples, who works as a security guard, was arrested. He would be the killer. He was arrested by the police and has already confessed to the murder. According to what has been learned, not even he was able to explain clearly what was the reason for the gesture.

