The 36-year-old woman has never had a relationship, and she sought advice on social networks.

One woman sought advice on the increasingly popular social network – Reddit, and it is about something a bit “tricky”. As she described, she is 36 years old and has never had one before intimate relationships. Now in a relationship, she loves her partner and wants to sleep with him, but she worries that the relationship could be painful and unpleasant. The question she asked was if there was anything she could do to avoid this…

Reddit users gave her useful advice, and the first recommendation is to demand longer foreplay from her partner. The next thing they pointed out was that he used lubricants because, as they vividly pointed out, “Mora da se zapeklo”.

Did her honesty win them over, but many Redditors opened their souls and discovered that .

“I’m almost 29 years old, and I got into my first serious relationship a month and a half ago. After two weeks, I lost my virginity. It’s not as scary as it seems. I was afraid of intimacy, love, relationships, I didn’t hug anyone, I didn’t kiss, I didn’t sleep in the same bed. But it just happened and life went on. The moon and the stars stayed put, the sky and the earth didn’t change places, nothing changed. Don’t rush things, don’t be afraid and don’t do anything you don’t like …”, advised the editor.

They also recommended that she get used to being touched “down there”, and what better way than to “play with herself”…

“If you still don’t masturbate, it’s time to start. You’ll discover how much pleasure it is. Get to know yourself before you meet a man,” they advised her.

In addition, they reminded her that there is no shame in using lubricant.

“When used correctly, it’s a lot more fun. Even if it’s used incorrectly, it’s fun,” they wrote wittily.

