Tragedy today in Tuscany: he lost his life Angelo Gambardella, a truck driver of Inferior Nucleus, after his lorry crashed down a viaduct, knocking down the side barriers and catching fire, in the municipality of Calenzano, on the provincial road 107. The articulated lorry crashed from the A1 motorway section at Km 274: after skidding , went off the road at the Marinella viaduct. The man driving died trapped in the cockpit. He was 55 years old, married and had a son, worked for a transport company. The 18-metre tractor unit plus trailer carried a load of fruit and vegetables to the northern markets.

The comment of Monica Santucci, regional secretary of Filt CGIL

“We don’t know the details. However, we do know that unfortunately there are not a few such tragic events in that section. A few weeks ago an accident between three trucks caused queues up to Florence”.

The Prato prosecutor’s office coordinates the investigations by the Polstrada, which intervened with the firefighters. The body will be submitted to medico-legal examinations. The remains of the truck are impounded. It seems that the ‘black box’ that records the vehicle’s speed and times was destroyed in the flames.

The causes of the accident are not known: an illness or a mechanical failure, some hypotheses. After the first impact with the central guardrail, the truck crossed the overtaking lane, then the driving and emergency lanes, before breaking through the protections on the right and ending up down. In the collision with the ground, in the open countryside, the fuel tanks were also ripped open.







