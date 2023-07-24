A 58-year-old woman died after being crushed by a tree. New storm on Monday evening

More bad weather with extreme phenomena in Lombardy: much damage, inconvenience and one victim. Blame the African anticyclone and supercells (read the interview with the expert). Salma Halim, a 58-year-old Moroccan immigrant, was hit by a pine tree that suddenly collapsed while walking along via Louis Braille, at number 39, in the Municipality of Lissone, in the province of Monza, the area hardest hit by the afternoon water bomb. Salma Halim was on her way to work. She had a son and worked as a worker a few street numbers away from her home, in one of the businesses that line the side of the street where she died. Her relatives, worried about not having news of her, alerted the emergency services. According to the reconstruction of the carabinieri of Desio, she must have sought shelter from the water under the tree which then ended up on her.

New storm in the evening

In the evening, Monday, new storms hit Brianza. In particular, there were violent downpours and wind in Triuggio. A violent storm also hit the Como area, with very abundant rains in Cantù.

Flooded garages

In the Milanese area, over one hundred calls to the fire brigade switchboard. The interventions concerned Canegrate, Legnano, Busto Garolfo, Lainate, Pogliano Milanese. Divers from Milan have rescued a citizen of Villa Cortese who was trapped inside his flooded garage. Gusts attributable to a downburst or a whirlwind were reported between Sesto San Giovanni and Cologno Monzese.

In Milan, in viale Fulvio Testi, a tree fell on the roadway due to strong winds. Traffic has been stopped. In Legnano three people were injured. Other trees were knocked down by the gusts, damaging some sections of the electricity supply network for ATM vehicles and forcing the closure of some roads. The transport company had to review the service of some lines.

Trams and buses diverted, M2 temporarily interrupted

In particular, trams 1 and 12 have been replaced by buses between Espinasse/Palizzi and Roserio, tram 14 has been replaced by a bus between Cantore and Lorenteggio, bus 42 has interrupted the service between Suzzani/Ponale and the Bicocca district.

Greater travel times and longer waits than usual also at the stops of lines 2, 4, 7, 31, 35, 40, 41 and 82. The M2 was temporarily closed in the section between Vimodrone and Cernusco (where the underground travels on the surface) due to the fall of some branches on the tracks. The Autoguidovie line z222 which connects Monza with Sesto San Giovanni was also blocked.

Trenord: damage to Monza station

Trenord announced “several damage to the infrastructure due to bad weather” with numerous traffic problems. The trains of the various directions of Lombardy were delayed by more than an hour. In particular, the inconveniences concerned the trains of the S7, S8, S11 lines, the regional ones for Sondrio and Bergamo and on the Ferrovienord network the lines S1, S2, S3, S4, the regional ones for Como Nord, Varese Nord, Novara and Erba/Asso. Monza station was closed for a few hours.

Ferrovienord: loss of control over traffic

“At about 1.45 pm today, due to the very strong wave of bad weather that hit the Saronno area, the Ferrovienord operations room temporarily lost connectivity with the peripheral posts and was no longer able to have control over the traffic of the “Milan branch” which was greatly slowed down due to the application of traffic management procedures in “degraded regime””. This was announced by the company itself. «Thanks to the immediate activation of the backup and recovery systems, after about 15 minutes the first sections were restored in “disaster recovery”. After 90 minutes, the system was fully functional again. The circulation of trains on the Ferrovienord network is suffering average delays of 60 minutes, cancellations and route limitations”. The gradual restoration of the railway network began in the late afternoon.

The inconvenience at Malpensa

Strong inconvenience also for the airports. A plane departed from Malpensa and headed for New York was diverted to Rome after the hail has “punctured” the nose of the aircraft.

The damage in Brianza

The water bomb that hit Brianza caused the fall of some trees in Bernareggio (where a pine tree broke through cars parked on the street), in Vimercate and Oreno. In Monza, in via Felice Cavallotti, a Clio was crushed by a trunk: save the occupants of the car. The most affected area is around the station in via Arosio. Here the great cedar of Lebanon fell, one of the few survivors of the royal nursery. Traffic in Corso Milano was also blocked. In Desio, the violent hailstorm that flooded the streets also shattered many windows of the hospital, causing water infiltration. It was necessary to interrupt the activity of the day hospital and the oncology department.

A woman nearly drowned

In Monza, the policemen rescued a 64-year-old girl who was trapped in the underpass of via Casati. The woman said that from her home on the ground floor, by opening the door that she opens into the garden, she slipped and was sucked in by the flow of water. She thus fell into the underpass, where the water reached three meters. She then began to gasp, risking drowning. Four officers recovered it.

Monza park closed

The park where Bruce Springsteen’s concert is scheduled for July 25 was supposed to open on July 24 at 12, but remained closed for the whole day.

On the lawn of Gerascia we continued to prepare the live. Reassuring words came from the organizer Claudio Trotta: «We are working so that tomorrow (July 25, ed) will be a memorable day for everyone and I am sure it will be. We are in perfect harmony with all the local institutions, continuously monitoring the meteorological evolution which will certainly still disturb us today, but without preventing us from continuing safely with the necessary installations”.

Mayor Pilotto: Springsteen concert confirmed

Paolo Pilotto, mayor of Monza added: «To date, the Bruce Springsteen concert is not affected. However, I have to do a whole series of meetings to make an assessment, comparing myself with the Civil Protection ». And he continued: «At the moment the organization that is managing everything has not detected any damage, the stage is being cleaned. So I repeat: for now the event is confirmed but we maintain an interlocutory attitude ». The mayor made an inspection of the park: «Leaves and branches have re-dirty where we had cleaned in the last two days because we had a major storm last Friday. At the moment, many operators are at work in the park to restore the cleanliness that existed until a few hours ago. I’m about to start a series of meetings to make a general assessment also evaluating the weather: a “light” situation is forecast for tomorrow, while the “boring” forecasts were forecast for today, in fact we had a very significant impact».

The Saronnese

In the province of Varese, the greatest damage was recorded in the Saronno area. Dozens of interventions by the firefighters for fallen plants, flooding and unroofed roofs. Fifty firefighters at work with twelve vehicles.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

