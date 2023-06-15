A 6.3-magnitude earthquake in the Philippines was strongly felt in the capital Manila – Xinhua English.news.cn



A 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit the Philippines, and the capital Manila was strongly felt



According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, at 10:19 local time on the 15th, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake occurred in Batangas Province, southwest of Luzon Island, and the capital Manila felt strongly. There are no reports of casualties or property damage.

Earlier in the day, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology announced that a 6.2-magnitude earthquake occurred 15 kilometers southwest of Calatagan City, Batangas Province, and was later adjusted to 6.3.

According to the data released by the Institute, the epicenter of the earthquake was located at 13.77 degrees north latitude, 120.51 degrees east longitude, and the focal depth was 119 kilometers.

Trecito Bakoloko, head of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, said the quake was caused by the movement of the Manila Trench.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake was expected to cause damage with aftershocks but not a tsunami. (over)

