Port Moresby: A 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit Papua New Guinea, a South Pacific island nation, on the 3rd. There are currently no reports of casualties or property damage.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey Earthquake Information Network, the earthquake occurred at 4:4 local time on the 3rd (2:4 Beijing time). The epicenter was located 97 kilometers southwest of Wewak, a coastal city in the northeast of Papua New Guinea. 62.6 kilometers. The bureau initially measured the quake’s magnitude at 7.3, but later revised it to 7.0.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did not issue a tsunami warning for the quake.

Papua New Guinea is located at the junction of continental plates, in the volcanic belt around the Pacific Ocean, and has frequent earthquakes.

7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea