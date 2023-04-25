A 7.3-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia! Trigger a tsunami warning!The President of the United States approved a major disaster declaration…Microsoft, Amazon and other technology giants will announce their earnings-Securities Times

15
- A 7.3-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia! Trigger a tsunami warning!The President of the United States approves a major disaster declaration…Microsoft, Amazon and other technology giants will announce their earnings Securities Times
- 7.3-magnitude quake triggers tsunami warning in Indonesia The Epoch Times
- Indonesian Sumatra 7-magnitude earthquake tremors in West Malaysia – Domestic – Instant Domestic | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- A 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit west of Sumatra in the early morning and a tsunami warning was issued 8world News, Lifestyle and Entertainment
- The magnitude 7 earthquake in the southern part of Sudao was felt in several states on the west coast of Malaysia[Audio attached]| China Press China Daily
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Malaysian government to allocate more than 800 million yuan to deal with rising chicken and egg prices - Xinhua English.news.cn