Home » A 7.3-magnitude earthquake hits off the coast of West Sumatra, Indonesia – Global News – Southeast Net
World

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake hits off the coast of West Sumatra, Indonesia – Global News – Southeast Net

by admin
  1. A 7.3-magnitude earthquake hits off the coast of West Sumatra, Indonesia- Global News Southeast Net
  2. Suddenly a 7.3-magnitude earthquake! This A-share has a 20CM drop limit, and the actual controller has been detained! The nine European countries are making big moves, and the trillion-dollar sector is going to be hilarious? Sina
  3. 7.3-magnitude quake triggers tsunami warning in Indonesia The Epoch Times
  4. A 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit west of Sumatra in the early morning and a tsunami warning was issued 8world News, Lifestyle and Entertainment
  5. Indonesian Sumatra 7-magnitude earthquake tremors in West Malaysia – Domestic – Instant Domestic | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Children of same-parent couples, the EU condemns Italy: what happened

You may also like

Mondo Podcast Sixth Personal – Atomic NBA League...

Sudan, the new truce agreement already in the...

news and fines

Usa, here is the first Barbie with Down...

A trucker won the lottery three times in...

Horror in Haiti, 13 gang members lynched and...

Joe Biden will run again for president of...

This is the Partizan squad for the 170th...

Sudan, fighters occupy a laboratory containing polio and...

queues on the motorway on the way back...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy