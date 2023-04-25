15
- A 7.3-magnitude earthquake hits off the coast of West Sumatra, Indonesia Shanghai Hotline
- Suddenly a 7.3-magnitude earthquake! This A-share has a 20CM drop limit, and the actual controller has been detained! The nine European countries are making big moves, and the trillion-dollar sector is going to be hilarious? Sina
- 7.3-magnitude quake triggers tsunami warning in Indonesia The Epoch Times
- A 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit west of Sumatra in the early morning and a tsunami warning was issued 8world News, Lifestyle and Entertainment
- Indonesian Sumatra 7-magnitude earthquake tremors in West Malaysia – Domestic – Instant Domestic | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
