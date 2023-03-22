Home World A B-52 bomber on a mission over central Italy
A B-52 bomber on a mission over central Italy

An American B-52 bomber flew over central Italy for a long time this morning, just as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was speaking in the Senate on support for Ukraine. The plane took off from the Spanish base of Morón de la Fronterathen passed north of Rome at the height of Santa Marinella and reached Umbria. There he remained for over an hour, performing a series of rather unusual circular manoeuvres, in the area between Perugia and San Severino Marche: he too passed over Assisi, the “city of peace”.

