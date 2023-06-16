A Banja Luka girl was attacked by a flock of crows Info

A woman from Banja Luka was injured on Tuesday when a flock of crazed crows attacked in the city center.

Izvor: Shutterstock

According to this local woman, while she was passing Tsar Dušan Boulevard on her way to work, several aggressive birds flapped their wings and pecked at her head. Shocked and scared, she then went to the emergency room, where she came out with a bandage on her head.

“I managed to knock them off my head several times, I started running and at that moment one of my acquaintances came by, who somehow managed to drive the crows away. All this was followed by a terrible noise, which the crows made. I felt like I was part of a horror movie,” she said.

She added that her work colleague heard the screams and calls for help, and she drove her car in front of the attacked Banja Luka woman to visit the emergency room.

“They examined my head there, gave me everything I needed, anti-tetanus, antibiotic, with instructions on how to proceed,” she explained.

She added that the doctors diagnosed her with a state of shock and panic and gave her a sedative.

“I’m still in shock, I’m also afraid of a pigeon,” she said, they write “Independent newspaper“.

As she further points out, the crows were loud and agitated, and she and her husband called the authorities, so that something like this would not happen again.

“When the team, made up of a municipal inspector accompanied by two firefighters, went to the field, they dispersed the crows with water from a hose and said that there was no nest, and we also received an answer that that was all they could do,” she said.

She adds that when asked who deals with this kind of problem, she received the answer that everyone in charge did what they could.

“Regardless of the fact that there is a children’s playground nearby, the authorities are powerless. They also told me that we should remove them if we are afraid, because they are not allowed because of the animal protection association and that they cannot keep the crows or be on duty at that place.” , pointed out the worried Banja Luka resident.

On the other hand, the City Administration says that, following a citizen’s report, a communal inspection was carried out in connection with the attack of crows on passers-by on Bulevar Tsar Dušana, at number 2, more precisely, the passage behind the auto-counter of UniCredit Bank.

“Upon going to the scene, together with the members of the Fire Brigade, no crow’s nest was observed on the trees of the public greenery at the mentioned location. One crow was noticed, which the members of the Fire Brigade tried to remove from the mentioned location with a jet of water,” the City Administration pointed out.

Rajko Roljić, senior assistant at the department of zoology of the Faculty of Science (PMF) Banjaluka, pointed out that the crows have already settled in the cities.

“During the nesting period, they show a certain amount of territoriality, because they guard the nest and their offspring. It is not a rare case that crows attack people, but they do not have to be real attacks, they can be fake in order to scare off the ‘intruder’,” Roljić explained.

He added that it is not a rare case that they attack even where there is no nest, but in the immediate vicinity there is certainly their cub that fell out of the nest, and they are protecting it.

“From early spring to early summer, they incubate and raise their young, and in that period we can expect their attack, but this will not happen in the period when they are not in the reproduction process,” Roljić said, adding that people can protect themselves by avoiding crow or with the help of an umbrella.

Dragojla Golub, professor of chordate zoology at the Faculty of Science, also confirmed that the aggressive behavior of crows during May and early June is common.

“Such behavior is related to the period of their nesting, i.e. taking care of the young. During this period, the young birds are just about to fly and often fall out of the nest. In such situations, crows perceive people and animals as a danger to their young. In most cases, crows caw loudly and by flying low, they warn passers-by, and in the end it may happen that they attack them. In any case, after this period ends, there is no more danger of crow attacks,” she explained.

He adds that crows mostly nest in treetops, and it is best to avoid places where crows nest during this period or move away as soon as possible, without panic and sudden movements.

“If you come across a bird that has fallen out of the nest, you should not approach it. In the event of an attack, the injuries are usually harmless, but if a more serious injury occurs, the skin is torn, that is, an open wound, it should be washed and disinfected and reported to a doctor who will assess is a tetanus vaccine necessary,” she concluded.