Source title: A batch of new regulations were implemented in February, involving outbound travel, protection of heroes and other fields

CCTV news:At the beginning of the Chinese New Year in the Year of the Rabbit, a batch of new regulations will be implemented in February, involving pilot resumption of outbound group tourism business, hero protection, industrial energy conservation and other fields. At the same time, some local regulations and policies related to people’s livelihood will also come into effect on February 1. The Ministry of Culture and Tourism notified that starting from February 6, national travel agencies and online travel companies will be piloted to resume outbound group travel and “air ticket + hotel” business for Chinese citizens to relevant countries. Travel agencies and online travel companies can carry out preparations for product releases, publicity and promotion, etc. The notice requires that the supervision and inspection of travel agencies and online travel companies be strengthened, and illegal business activities such as “unreasonable low-price tours” and arranging tourists to visit or participate in projects or activities that violate Chinese laws, regulations and social morality shall be investigated and dealt with in accordance with the law. tourism market order. The “Pilot Work Plan for Comprehensive Pain Management” has entered the stage of organization and implementation since February. According to the plan, while diagnosing and treating the patient’s primary disease, medical personnel should comprehensively assess the patient’s pain condition and standardize pain diagnosis and treatment; they should carry out pain self-evaluation knowledge popularization for patients and their families, and raise public awareness of pain-related knowledge. Knowledge. Establish and improve the comprehensive hospital pain management system, standardize the comprehensive pain management process, improve pain diagnosis and treatment capabilities and related technical levels, and strive to achieve timely access to pain diagnosis and treatment services for outpatients, emergency patients, and inpatients in pilot hospitals. See also On December 18, 10 new local confirmed cases in Shaanxi and 3 new local asymptomatic infections | New Coronary Pneumonia | Shaanxi_ Sina News A batch of local regulations and policies related to people’s livelihood came into effect in February. The “Shanghai Housing Leasing Regulations” clearly prohibit “using housing for group renting”. On the basis of the early realization of employee medical insurance personal account family mutual assistance, starting from February 1, Wuhan City, Hubei Province will officially implement employee medical insurance outpatient co-ordination. Jiangsu Province’s “Opinions on the Implementation of Relevant Policies on Work-related Injury Insurance” came into effect on February 1. Tools and work clothes, or other preparations or follow-up tasks for the completion of work in accordance with laws and regulations, industry operating procedures, and employer rules and regulations, are regarded as preparatory or finishing work. All injuries suffered during this period can be identified as work-related injuries, thus further standardizing the identification of work-related injuries in the province.

CCTV news:At the beginning of the Chinese New Year in the Year of the Rabbit, a batch of new regulations will be implemented in February, involving pilot resumption of outbound group tourism business, hero protection, industrial energy conservation and other fields. At the same time, some local regulations and policies related to people’s livelihood will also come into effect on February 1.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism notified that starting from February 6, national travel agencies and online travel companies will be piloted to resume outbound group travel and “air ticket + hotel” business for Chinese citizens to relevant countries. Travel agencies and online travel companies can carry out preparations for product releases, publicity and promotion, etc. The notice requires that the supervision and inspection of travel agencies and online travel companies be strengthened, and illegal business activities such as “unreasonable low-price tours” and arranging tourists to visit or participate in projects or activities that violate Chinese laws, regulations and social morality shall be investigated and dealt with in accordance with the law. tourism market order.

The “Pilot Work Plan for Comprehensive Pain Management” has entered the stage of organization and implementation since February. According to the plan, while diagnosing and treating the patient’s primary disease, medical personnel should comprehensively assess the patient’s pain condition and standardize pain diagnosis and treatment; they should carry out pain self-evaluation knowledge popularization for patients and their families, and raise public awareness of pain-related knowledge. Knowledge. Establish and improve the comprehensive hospital pain management system, standardize the comprehensive pain management process, improve pain diagnosis and treatment capabilities and related technical levels, and strive to achieve timely access to pain diagnosis and treatment services for outpatients, emergency patients, and inpatients in pilot hospitals.

A batch of local regulations and policies related to people’s livelihood came into effect in February. The “Shanghai Housing Leasing Regulations” clearly prohibit “using housing for group renting”. On the basis of the early realization of employee medical insurance personal account family mutual assistance, starting from February 1, Wuhan City, Hubei Province will officially implement employee medical insurance outpatient co-ordination.

Jiangsu Province’s “Opinions on the Implementation of Relevant Policies on Work-related Injury Insurance” came into effect on February 1. Tools and work clothes, or other preparations or follow-up tasks for the completion of work in accordance with laws and regulations, industry operating procedures, and employer rules and regulations, are regarded as preparatory or finishing work. All injuries suffered during this period can be identified as work-related injuries, thus further standardizing the identification of work-related injuries in the province.