“A Beautiful Woman – The Musical” debuts at Shopping JK in September – MONDO MODA

Based on the 90’s movie, the show Pretty Woman – The Musical won a Brazilian montage starring Jarbas Homem de Mello and Thais Piza. Sponsored by Lorenzetti, the musical will run from September 1st to December 17th at Teatro Santander, located at Shopping JK Iguatemi.

The musical tells the story of Vivian Ward, a Hollywood call girl, who is hired by the successful businessman, Edward Lewis, to be his escort for a week. And what was supposed to be just a business deal turns into a romance.



The first assembly took place in Chicago and soon moved to Broadway, in New York. After the end of the season on Broadway, the show went to Hamburg, Germany, in 2019. The following year, West End, in London, received the assembly that was interrupted by the pandemic and resumed only in 2021. That same year, it went through 32 US cities.

The role of Edward Lewis will be played by Jarbas Homem de Mello, an actor, singer and dancer with several shows in his career in the theater. Thais Piza, an actress with an extensive musical career, will give life to Vivian Ward and will be a romantic couple with Jarbas.

Tickets are already on sale on the internet (www.sympla.com.br) and at the official Santander Theater box office (no convenience fee). Performances take place every Thursday and Friday at 8 pm; Saturdays and Sundays at 4 pm and 8 pm.

