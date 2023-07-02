A BIG SECRET DISCLOSED ONLY AFTER HER DEATH! The life of Olivera Marković was marked by TWO LOVES and a TRAGEDY Entertainment

Olivera Marković was one of our most successful actresses, and some details of her private life surfaced only after her death.

Source: YouTube/metonymy/printscreen

Olivera Marković she was one of the most successful and sought-after Serbian singers actress who excelled in almost all eminent achievements of domestic cinematography.

The audience remembers her for numerous roles, and she played only some of them in productions such as “Suspicious Face”, “Unbreakable”, “Theatre in the House 2”, “Bolji Život”, “Balkan Express”, “Tight Skin”, “Tito and I” and many others. Despite her successful professional career, many knew very little about her private life.

She was born in Belgrade as Olivera Đorđević in 1925, and when she was only nine years old, she founded a “theatre troupe” in Niška banja where she was the main actress, director, manager and author of the texts. After graduating from the Second Women’s High School, she enrolled in art history studies at the Faculty of Philosophy in Belgrade. In the meantime, she enrolled at the Academy of Theater Arts, where she graduated in the class of Professor Mata Milošević in 1952.

Since 1951, she has been a member of the Belgrade Drama Theater, and during her career she performed over 150 roles in the theater and shot more than 50 films.

Izvor: MONDO/YouTube/screenshot

Her life was marked by two great loves. The acting diva’s first great love was the actor Rade Marković, whom she met as a teenager in war-torn Belgrade in 1944. At that time, young people who wanted to create theater plays gathered at Kolarč University, and Rade also came to the audition.

The gathered youth had a great desire to play a few shows after the liberation, but then the American bombing of Belgrade began, and since Kolarac was at the center of the events, they agreed to continue the rehearsals in Pera Radovanović’s villa on Paša Brdo. At nine in the morning, they were supposed to gather at the agreed place, and only Rada and Olivera did not show up, who agreed to meet first on the South Boulevard, and then go to the rehearsal and meet the others.

Marković waited a long time, and Olivera did not appear. Sirens sounded and heavy bombardment began. Since Olivera did not come, he went to the rehearsal alone and found a terrible scene there – the place where they were supposed to meet was leveled to the ground, and all 40 artists who came to the rehearsal on time were killed.

Oliver and Rada got married and had a son in 1946, today’s famous director Goran Marković. The couple was married for 17 years, and then the divorce followed. They each went their separate ways, and the actress soon entered into a relationship with colleague Dušan Bulajić, who later became her second husband. Although she and Rade continued to be “eternal partners” on stage, she spent the rest of her life in love with Dušan.

Their love story was interrupted by Bulajić’s death in 1995, and Olivera passed away on July 2, 2011 at the age of 87.

In the same year, a memorial service was held for her at the National Theater, and then her son Goran handed over a box with her personal belongings to the curator of the National Theater Museum. Then the actress’ big secret was revealed, when everyone’s attention was drawn to a death certificate kept by Olivera.

It is the death certificate of the famous actress Žanka Stokić whom she admired immensely, and as Goran Marković explained at the time, his mother took it down from a tree shortly after Žanka’s funeral in 1947.



See description

A BIG SECRET DISCLOSED ONLY AFTER HER DEATH! The life of Olivera Marković was marked by TWO LOVES and a TRAGEDY

Hide description

Source: MONDO/YouTube/screenshotNo. image: 6 1 / 6 Source: MONDO/YouTube/screenshotNo. image: 6 2 / 6 Source: MONDO/YouTube/screenshotNo. image: 6 3 / 6 AD Source: MONDO/YouTube/screenshotNo. image: 6 4 / 6 Source: MONDO/YouTube/screenshotNo. image: 6 5 / 6 Source: MONDO/YouTube/screenshotNo. picture: 6 6 / 6 AD

BONUS VIDEO:

00:15 This is Tee Tairović’s father Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

