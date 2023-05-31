A bill has been introduced in Russia to prevent trans people from changing documents and having sex reassignment operations

A. was introduced in the Russian parliament on Tuesday bill which, if it is approved as it is very likely, will greatly limit the rights of trans people in the country. In fact, it will introduce a ban on undergoing “sex reassignment” surgery, i.e. those possibly performed by those who make a gender transition to change the appearance of their external genital organs, such as vaginoplastica o to falloplastica. The bill would authorize surgical interventions of this type only if intended for the treatment of “congenital physiological anomalies”, in cases evaluated from time to time by special medical commissions subject to government control. The bill would also ban name and gender changes on public documents and records, effectively preventing people who have made a gender transition from being recognized by the state.

The bill was written and proposed by 400 deputies of the Duma, the Russian lower house, made up of 450 deputies in all: in all probability it will be approved rather quickly and then signed by Russian president Vladimir Putin, thus becoming law. Pyotr Tolstoy, deputy chairman of the Duma and one of the authors of the text, he said that the bill serves to “protect Russia with its cultural and family values ​​and traditions and to stop the infiltration of Western anti-family ideology”.