«A bitter taste remains in the mouth for the missed playoffs, but the boys gave everything»

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 2 minutes ago

Former rosanero Andrea Accardi spoke to the microphones of “Gds.it” talking about Palermo’s missed playoffs. «Equal against Brescia? I was there, I suffered. The team started very well, deserving the two goal lead,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Ex squad, Accardi: «A bitter taste remains in the mouth for the missed playoffs, but the boys have given everything» appeared 2 minutes ago in the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».