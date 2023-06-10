A black woman prefers Serbia to Croatia | Info

A tourist who has been staying in Serbia for some time said that her experiences were beautiful, but that it was not like that when she visited Croatia.

Izvor: TikTok/ABC Experiences/Screenshot

A girl with darker skin posted a video on TikTok in which she talks about whether there is racism in the Balkans. She shared with her followers stories from Serbia and her experience in our country, where she says she has been living for a year. “I have been in Serbia for almost a year and my experience is really wonderful. People from Serbia are so good, lovely, easy to find friends, really amazing“, said the girl whose name is Blair and added that she did not have such a good experience in Croatia.

“I was in Croatia this weekend, I went to the coast, I wasn’t in Zagreb or anywhere else, I visited small towns by the sea and one thing that was interesting to me was that there were many Germans. A friend who is from Serbia went with with me and she explained to me, correct me if I’m wrong, that during the Second World War and during the breakup of Yugoslavia, the Germans played a big role, not the most beautiful, i zato ima tamo mnogo rasizma. Also, I know that my friend traveled to Croatia with her husband last year, she was very excited. Then she visited Zagreb, but she soon had to leave the city, after only two days, because there was a lot of racism.” she said.

She added that they are her friends received death threats from children, and when my friend went to a bar, people followed her and threw things at her. “Then I said, oh my God, Croatia doesn’t seem like the most wonderful place to me. I hesitated whether to go on that trip,” said the girl.



Source: ABCexperiences/tiktok

She added that she likes Serbia more and that there is no racism here and that the people here are wonderful, and that Croatia is only good if you go on vacation and that it is very beautiful.

