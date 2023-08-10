Home » A boat carrying more than 50 people of the Rohingya ethnic group sank off the coast of Myanmar: at least 17 are dead
World

A boat carrying more than 50 people of the Rohingya ethnic group sank off the coast of Myanmar: at least 17 are dead

by admin
A boat carrying more than 50 people of the Rohingya ethnic group sank off the coast of Myanmar: at least 17 are dead

A boat carrying at least 58 people of the Rohingya ethnic group she was shipwrecked off the coast of Myanmar: rescuers said they found 8 people still alive and the bodies of 17 others. The boat left on Sunday from Sittwe, the capital of the state of Rakhine, in Myanmar, and was headed for Malaysia. At the moment it is not clear what exactly caused the shipwreck.

The Rohingya are a large ethnic group of Muslim religion originating mainly from Myanmar, where they have been suffering intense persecution and violence for years. Since 2017, more than 700,000 people have fled the country and taken refuge in neighboring Bangladesh to escape ethnic persecution by the Burmese government. About 600,000 still live in Myanmar, who often attempt very risky journeys aboard makeshift boats to reach Muslim-majority countries, such as Malaysia and Indonesia, by sea.

See also  In-depth observation | "The United States has been fighting oil for generations"-International Energy Network Energy Information Center

You may also like

Alphorria Summer 2024 – MONDO MODA

Ecuador, that of Villavicencio is a typically mafia...

Rediscovered 16th-Century Fresco Reveals Parrot Garden in Vatican...

Udinese-Catanzaro / Mr. Sottil’s squad: Nehuen Perez out

news in the NEXT WEEK! From August 15th...

Nothing remained of the plane that crashed in...

The second edition of the Río Verbena Fest...

Images from above of the city of Lahaina,...

Ukraine, breaking news. Pro-Russians: Loss of steam in...

Where are the Russians going on vacation?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy