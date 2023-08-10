A boat carrying more than 50 people of the Rohingya ethnic group sank off the coast of Myanmar: at least 17 are dead

A boat carrying at least 58 people of the Rohingya ethnic group she was shipwrecked off the coast of Myanmar: rescuers said they found 8 people still alive and the bodies of 17 others. The boat left on Sunday from Sittwe, the capital of the state of Rakhine, in Myanmar, and was headed for Malaysia. At the moment it is not clear what exactly caused the shipwreck.

The Rohingya are a large ethnic group of Muslim religion originating mainly from Myanmar, where they have been suffering intense persecution and violence for years. Since 2017, more than 700,000 people have fled the country and taken refuge in neighboring Bangladesh to escape ethnic persecution by the Burmese government. About 600,000 still live in Myanmar, who often attempt very risky journeys aboard makeshift boats to reach Muslim-majority countries, such as Malaysia and Indonesia, by sea.

