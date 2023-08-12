A boat of migrants is shipwrecked in the Channel: six dead – breaking latest news

A boat full of migrants – whose number is still unknown at the moment – capsized in the English Channel while sailing between France and England. Six people died: the five brought “in serious condition” to the hospital in Calais, France, were added to the list of victims.

The rescue operations, which started at 4 in the morning, were activated and 54 people have been saved so far, the prefecture of the Manche-North Sea region said. The search operations involve five boats and a French helicopter and two British vessels in the waters off Sangatte, Pas-de-Calais department.

The British coastguard is collaborating with the French one, as mentioned, and a boat has left Dover.

In total, 15,826 people have tried to cross the English Channel on punts this year. Last Thursday, the Home Office (the British Ministry of the Interior) identified, according to statistics, 755 migrants in the Channel: it is the highest figure this year.

