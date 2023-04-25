Home » A book of interviews with Antonio Arias (Lagartija Nick) is published
Antonio Ariasone of the most restless creators of his generation, began his career as a professional musician at the age of sixteen with the legendary band 091. After recording three albums with them, he undertook his personal project, Lagartija Nick, with his friend Eric Jiménez. Since then, he has become a reference in Spanish music, remaining faithful to a changing style and a unique visual language.

He has touched all the sticks, afterpunk in “Hypnosis” e “Inertia”, flamingo in “Omega” with Enrique Morente, and new prisms in “Val del Omar” o “Leia’s Shock”. He has found maturity in milestones like “Crime, sabotage and creation”and has released various albums with collaborations and side projects, such as “The Evangelists” (together with Los Planetas) or exploring its “Multiversos” In solitary.

The book contains testimonials from Eric Jiménez, Juan Codorníu, Florent (Los Planetas), José Ignacio Lapido, Ana Curra, Miguel Ríos, Soleá Morente, Fernando Alfaro and more. This available in presale and in the muzikalia shop.

