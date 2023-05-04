Home » A boy at a school in Obrenovac pointed a plastic gun at a student Info
In the elementary school “Jefimija” in Obrenovac, a day after the horrific massacre at the school in Vračar, a new student incident was recorded.

Yesterday, a student of the elementary school “Vladislav Ribnikar” in Vračar killed eight students of that school and a guard, and seriously wounded six other students and a history teacher. Classes in all schools in Serbia began this morning with a minute of silence, in order to pay tribute to the students and employees who died, and an incident occurred at the elementary school in Obrenovac.

“Unbelievable news again, it was reported to the police on duty that at 7:35 a.m. immediately after the minute of silence in Obrenovac, in the elementary school “Jefimija”, in the center of Obrenovac, a student of MD (2009) he took out a plastic gun and pointed it in the direction of the student. Everything happened when the teacher who was on duty, after a minute of silence, left the children in the classroom, in order to determine whether all the children had entered the classrooms to start the lesson. During that time, MD took out a plastic gun and showed it to another student, who snatched it from him with the intention of throwing it in the bin, and then a third student intervened and took the gun and started waving it around the classroom. The school police officer responded immediately. The children are scared, the deputy head of the Center for Social Work was informed, and one of the boys was handed over with his parent to members of the MUP, who responded immediately upon receiving a call about such an event,” said Mladen Mijatović in an appearance on TV Pink.

