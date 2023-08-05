Home » A boy from Belgrade fell from the ramparts in Niš | Info
A boy from Belgrade fell from the ramparts in Niš | Info

A five-year-old boy from Belgrade was injured when he fell on Friday evening from the ramparts on the Kola Serbian Sisters Quay.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

A boy (5) from Belgrade fell from a high rampart in Niš, which is why he was transferred to the Niš University Clinical Center. He was walking with his parents on the Kola Serbian Sisters Quay in that city.

The boy fell from a height of a few meters, he was conscious but scared, the ambulance intervened and transported him to the Niš University Clinical Center where he was treated. The emergency team immediately alerted the police, police officers went to the scene, it was established that there was nothing to indicate that this event was the result of a criminal act“, says a source familiar with the investigation.

The parents were interviewed and it was established that there were no elements of a criminal act. The Center for Social Work also got involved in the whole case, which will establish whether the parents took adequate care of the child.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:20 An ambulance arrived to help the injured Source: Kurir

Source: Courier

(WORLD/Informer)

