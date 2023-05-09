A boy from Kragujevac makes models of machines and trains Info

A boy (11) from Kragujevac makes amazing models of agricultural machines and trains.

Source: RINA.RS

The boy NL (11) from Kragujevac uses every weekend to visit his grandfather in the village of Gornja Trepča, where the two of them create magic together. The founder is the master craftsman, and the deka is his assistant. They made many functional models of agricultural machines and trains from plastic elements and sheet metal.

“The first tractor I started with was an IMT 542, it looked like a box with wheels on it. Now that I’ve got the hang of it, it looks a lot better and more modern. I build tractors that look real and have working clutches on them, can use the gearbox to change gears, the steering wheel turns and the farm machinery lever goes up. That’s not all, every machine has a reducer that if it gets stuck somewhere, all four tractors turn on, as well as the brakes,” said the boy.

His curiosity did not end there, he made a model of an old train that cruised through the former SFRY in a few days. “I had to go and ride in that locomotive eight times, in order to record every detail on it, and then I built it in my little workshop. I also made a train from the Second World War, after watching the movie “Dara from Jasenovac”. My grandfather also helps me in everything, who in this case is an apprentice without whom I can’t do it all so quickly,” added the imaginative boy.

He pointed out that he has many ideas that he wants to realize together with his grandfather, and he told his peers that it is much smarter to spend time in nature and play than at the computer playing games.

