A boy in Belgrade killed a school guard and wounded a teacher and students | Info

The boy who shot at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” elementary school in Belgrade was arrested.

Izvor: rts/printscreen

A seventh-grade student of the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School in Belgrade was arrested, who, as is suspected, fired several shots from a pistol at security guards and students, the MUP announced.

Members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Belgrade were informed that this morning at 8:40 a.m. there was a shooting at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School in Vračar, the MUP announced.

The police dispatched all available patrols, immediately went to the field and arrested the suspected juvenile, a student of the seventh grade, who, as is suspected, fired several shots from his father’s gun in the direction of the students and security of this school.

Treatment of the injured is ongoing, as is the work of the police to establish all the facts and circumstances related to this event. The street and a large part of Vračar, from Slavija to the school, is blocked. There are seven ambulance teams on the field.

