This afternoon, a video appeared on social networks showing two children climbing the construction of the New Railway Bridge in Belgrade, and now one of the two boys has spoken from the top of the bridge!

Source: Instagram/moj_beo_grad

“Hello people, here I am sending today’s video from the new railway bridge, I was today with a friend on the previous video that you posted. Our beautiful Belgrade can be seen“, reads his post that appeared on social networks.

(MONDO/My_white_city)

