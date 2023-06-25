A bridge collapse and a train derailed in Montana, USA, and multiple tankers fell into the river – Teller Report

China News Agency, San Francisco, June 24. According to US media reports, on the 24th local time, a bridge collapsed and a train derailed in Montana, USA. Seven tankers carrying asphalt or sulfur fell into the river.

The Department of Disaster and Emergency Services of Stillwater County, Montana said on social platforms that at around 6:00 on the 24th, a bridge collapsed and the train derailed when a train crossed the Yellowstone River in the county. and 4 tankers loaded with sulfur fell into the river. Photos from the scene showed that part of the bridge collapsed and was submerged by river water, and some tankers were soaked in the water.

Associated Press reporters at the scene saw yellow material pouring from some tankers. The media quoted Stillwater County officials as saying that the hazardous material was being diluted by the rising river. Both bitumen and sulfur solidify quickly at lower temperatures, said Andy Garland, a spokesman for the Montana Railroad.

Garland said there were no reports of injuries. Stillwater County officials said workers at the scene of the accident were not in danger at this time, and that downstream drinking water intakes were closed while agencies assessed the danger. Emergency management officials in neighboring Huangshi County said local drinking water was not affected so far. However, the county took emergency measures at the water treatment plant and asked residents to conserve water because of “potentially hazardous material leaks.”

Officials said the cause of the accident was not yet known, and that agencies were investigating the sequence of the train derailment and the collapse of the bridge, as well as the extent of the spillage of the train’s contents, the New York Times reported.

In recent months, there have been many serious train derailment accidents in the United States. Some accidents have caused toxic chemicals to enter the air, water and soil, causing harm to the surrounding ecological environment and the health of residents. The issue of railway traffic safety has attracted the attention of all walks of life in the country. (over)

