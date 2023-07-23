Home » A bridge collapses in Greece in Patras, one dead and two missing
A bridge collapses in Greece in Patras, one dead and two missing

A bridge under construction collapsed today in western Greece, near the city of Patras: one person died and two people are missing, five injured. The Greek media report it

Greek television ERT reports that a section of the bridge collapsed in the Haradros area, at the entrance to the Patras ring road, where construction has been underway for two years. The structure is part of two twin bridges, respectively 167 and 169 meters long in each traffic branch, which however presented problems of structural adequacy. The restoration work began in 2021 at a cost of over 6.5 million euros.

