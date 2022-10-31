Home World A British commission of inquiry will review Boris Johnson’s WhatsApps for his decisions made during the pandemic
LONDON. There is also a request to view the WhatsApp messages of the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson relating to some key decision-making steps of the anti-Covid strategy adopted in the United Kingdom among the future investigative activities of the independent commission of inquiry set up ad hoc by the same government. of London: commission that has started its preparatory work in view of a calendar destined to go live next year.

This was announced by Hugo Keith, a well-known jurist and president of the organization, specifying that BoJo’s messages are only a part of the “thousands of documents” required from government personalities and various authorities to be viewed. What interests the commission, among the communications of the former Prime Minister Tory, has to do above all with the decisions relating to the adoption of the lockdown and other restrictive measures in the first months of the pandemic wave: measures imposed with a delay of two or more three weeks according to some specialists, parliamentary oppositions or associations of victims (at the presumed cost of a few thousand deaths the most) and instead contested as excessive by other voices within the majority, public opinion or even sectors of the academic world. Keith confirmed that the work of the commission will be divided into a series of subsequent investigations, to try to be more effective; and said that “the quality” of the scientific recommendations provided to the government by authorities and medical consultants will also be assessed, as well as the validity of the epidemiological models traced in particular in the first phase of the Covid alarm on the forecasts of the potential spread of the coronavirus.

Finally, the jurist underlined how the commission and the country are aware of the seriousness of the effects caused by an unprecedented pandemic, in the Kingdom as in other countries: in terms of both “irreparable loss of human life” and “devastating” consequences on the health system, economy, business and social life destined to make their weight felt in part “for decades”.

