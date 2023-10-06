A British court has dismissed charges against former Spanish King Juan Carlos made by his ex-lover, Corinna Larsen

A London court he has declared of not being able to judge the accusations against the former king of Spain Juan Carlos, made in 2020 by his ex-lover, Corinna Larsen. The judges said that the case does not fall under British jurisdiction (since Juan Carlos does not reside in the United Kingdom), and that in any case would not have been accepted because Larsen did not provide sufficient evidence to prove that the alleged crimes occurred in that country.

The case it was about alleged threats, intrusions and invasions of privacy allegedly made by Juan Carlos and the Spanish secret services against Larsen since their relationship became public in 2012. Larsen had requested a compensation worth 126 million pounds (approximately 146 million euros).

Juan Carlos renounced the throne in 2014, following scandals involving alleged bribes received from Saudi Arabia. In 2020 he left Spain, where he only returns occasionally, and moved to the United Arab Emirates.

