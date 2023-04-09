Loading player

In the night between Saturday and Sunday, a building collapsed in a district of central Marseille, in the south of France: 5 people who lived in nearby buildings were seriously injured and another 28 received treatment for minor injuries or trauma. However, it is feared that there are several dead, because at the moment there is no news of any of the people who lived in the collapsed building. It has not yet been possible to make a list of the missing people, but the French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, who arrived at the scene in the morning, said that there could be between 4 and 10 people under the rubble.

About a hundred rescuers have arrived at the scene, but searches have not yet begun in the rubble because in the meantime a big fire has broken out, which the firefighters are still trying to put out. “We must be ready to have victims,” ​​said the mayor of Marseille, Benoît Payan.

Explosion in a building on rue Tivoli in #Marseille pic.twitter.com/2lqopHIBJu — Aurelien Bourneuf (@Aurelien1335) April 8, 2023

The collapse occurred shortly before one in the morning and was caused by an explosion, the causes of which are not known at the moment. The collapsed building is the one at number 17 rue de Tivoli, in the residential part of the “La Plaine” district, very popular and known for its restaurants and nightlife. At 7:40 on Sunday morning a part of the building at number 15 also collapsed: there were no injuries because at that point the necessary precautions had already been taken and the place had been evacuated, but the new piles of rubble made it difficult further the work of rescuers.

The prosecutor’s office in Marseille has announced that an investigation will be opened for “involuntary injuries”: more information will be provided in a press conference in court in the late afternoon.