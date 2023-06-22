A building in central Paris exploded and caught fire, injuring 37 people-News Center-Northern Network

Summary: On June 21, local time, a building exploded and caught fire in the center of Paris, France. At present, 37 people have been injured, 4 of whom are seriously injured, and at least 2 others are missing.

On June 21, local time, a building exploded and caught fire in the center of Paris, France. At present, 37 people have been injured, 4 of whom are seriously injured. A large number of rescuers rushed to the scene to help the wounded.Photo by China News Agency reporter Li Yang

The explosion occurred around 4:50 pm local time on the 21st in the 5th arrondissement of Paris. The building that was hit by the explosion is said to be a fashion school. After the incident, the police quickly sealed off the scene, a large number of rescue personnel rushed to the scene of the incident to rescue the wounded, and firefighters worked hard to extinguish the fire on the scene.

The reporter saw at the scene of the incident that night that the explosion caused serious damage to the relevant buildings. The walls of the remaining buildings were charred and black, and smoke emerged from the ruins. Firefighters continued to use high-pressure water hoses to suppress the smoke at the scene of the accident. Numerous rescuers worked intensively at the scene, using stretchers to transport the wounded. Some residents near the scene of the incident were temporarily evacuated, and some shops were temporarily closed.

The picture shows firefighters continuously using high-pressure water hoses to suppress the smoke at the scene of the accident.Photo by China News Agency reporter Li Yang

The video broadcast by French BFM TV showed that the explosion caused billowing smoke, and the building where the explosion occurred collapsed in a large area, leaving behind a piece of rubble. Rescuers spent the night searching for survivors trapped under the rubble. Witnesses said that it was a big explosion.

French Interior Minister Dalmanin and Paris Mayor Hidalgo went to the scene of the incident to check the situation. Dalmanin confirmed that 37 people have been injured in the incident, four of them seriously. He also revealed that rescuers used search and rescue dogs to locate people who might be trapped in the rubble, and that survivors or the remains of victims might be found later.

On June 21, local time, a building exploded and caught fire in the center of Paris, France. At present, 37 people have been injured, 4 of whom are seriously injured. A large number of rescuers rushed to the scene to help the wounded.Photo by China News Agency reporter Li Yang

French President Macron expressed condolences to the victims of the bombing and their families that night, and expressed his gratitude to the rescuers at the scene.

Regarding the cause of the explosion, the Paris 5th district government said it was a gas explosion. Both the Paris Police Department and the Paris prosecutor said that it is not yet possible to confirm that it was a gas explosion, and the cause of the explosion still needs further investigation.

