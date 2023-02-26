Home World A building will be demolished to dedicate a street to Biagio Conte
A building will be demolished to dedicate a street to Biagio Conte

A building will be demolished to dedicate a street to Biagio Conte

The position of Mayor Roberto Lagalla. 1′ OF READING PALERMO – The building abandoned for years located in via Tiro a Segno, the street that the municipal administration intends to name after Biagio Conte, will be demolished…

