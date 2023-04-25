A bus full of students from Niš caught fire Info

A bus full of students caught fire when the children were in Greece on an excursion, and luckily no one was hurt.

The bus that on Monday was transporting students from the fourth year of the School of Economics in Niš from Greece caught fire on the highway between Corfu and Thessaloniki, it was confirmed to Kurir. As parents say the children were on the highway for an hour after, probably, the tire of the bus caught fire. The terrifying video has already gone viral, and one mother confirmed its authenticity.

“After returning from an excursion with the graduates of the School of Economics in Nis, around 10:00 a.m. yesterday, our time, a bus full of students caught fire on the way from Corfu to Thessaloniki, so that everyone jumped out of the bus in panic and saved themselves from the huge smoke who came out of the bus in the middle of the highway. The children were quickly evacuated and are fine, but there was almost a terrible accident. Be that as it may, it is important that everyone is alive and well, but with memories they never wanted to have from this trip,” confirmed the mother of a student from the School of Economics.

As one father says that bus was already breaking down in Corfu. About a hundred students went to Greece in two buses. The first to see the smoke and fire was a girl from another bus who was following the burning one, while the pupils themselves in the contested bus did not feel or see anything. In the VIP tours agency that organized the trip they say that the bus is not their property, but they hired a transport company.

“The most important thing is that there were no injuries. I agree with you that the video is scary, but it wasn’t really that scary because the children were taken to a safe stop on the highway in time and in 45 minutes they were provided with a tour of Thessaloniki as planned. The guide who was with them immediately informed us what happened and we secured a bus from a Greek carrier to transport them to Thessaloniki in record timeSlobodan Tarlać, director of VIP tours, told “Kurir”.

The police said it was Thursday technical inspection of the bus, signalization check and breathalyzer test of the driver. “As far as our jurisdiction is concerned, we did that and the bus with the children left correctly and on time,” said the police. According to unofficial information, a mother took her daughter for a check-up after arriving in Nis on the night of April 25, around half past three in the morning when they arrived, and because there was a little smoke.

In the month of April, this is the second time that Niš high school students had an incident on their way back from an excursion. 11 days ago, on April 16, the students of “Svetozar Marković” Gymnasium were returning from Spain from an excursion when the driver fell ill and the bus broke through the guardrail on the Belgrade Nis highway and luckily stopped.

