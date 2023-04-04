Early this morning on the road next to the Siemens factory, a bus carrying workers ran off the road.

Source: Instagram/192.rs

Early this morning, around 5:30 a.m., the bus that was transporting workers from Kragujevac to Rač ran off the road. According to initial information, 18 passengers were slightly injured. The accident happened in the town of Sobovica near “Siemens”. According to eyewitnesses, the driver seems to have lost control and the vehicle slid into a ditch on the side of the road.

Three emergency teams from Kragujevac intervened, and according to initial information, 18 passengers were injured. According to the emergency services, they mostly suffered minor injuries and bruises to their extremities, hands and shoulders. The Kragujevac Police Department confirmed that around six thirty this morning, the bus went off the road in the town of Sobovica on the regional road Cerovac – Rača.

The investigation is ongoing. Heavy snow has been falling in Šumadija since last night, so this is also a possible reason for the skidding of the bus. Several traffic accidents occurred during the night and morning. AMSS appealed to drivers to be careful.

(MONDO/Danas)