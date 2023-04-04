Home World A bus full of workers overturned near Sobovica Info
World

A bus full of workers overturned near Sobovica Info

by admin
A bus full of workers overturned near Sobovica Info

Early this morning on the road next to the Siemens factory, a bus carrying workers ran off the road.

Source: Instagram/192.rs

Early this morning, around 5:30 a.m., the bus that was transporting workers from Kragujevac to Rač ran off the road. According to initial information, 18 passengers were slightly injured. The accident happened in the town of Sobovica near “Siemens”. According to eyewitnesses, the driver seems to have lost control and the vehicle slid into a ditch on the side of the road.

Three emergency teams from Kragujevac intervened, and according to initial information, 18 passengers were injured. According to the emergency services, they mostly suffered minor injuries and bruises to their extremities, hands and shoulders. The Kragujevac Police Department confirmed that around six thirty this morning, the bus went off the road in the town of Sobovica on the regional road Cerovac – Rača.

The investigation is ongoing. Heavy snow has been falling in Šumadija since last night, so this is also a possible reason for the skidding of the bus. Several traffic accidents occurred during the night and morning. AMSS appealed to drivers to be careful.

(MONDO/Danas)

See also  Germany, Schroeder flies to Moscow from Putin to attempt mediation. The former chancellor embarrasses the Scholz government

You may also like

in Bagheria the exhibition “Urban visions”

Prediction for Trump’s trial day: surrender, arrest, bail,...

the comedy of Davide Marini at the Small...

News Udinese – Without Deulo and Tucu who...

News Udinese – Thauvin is a flop /...

A tree fell on two girls in Miljakovac...

the sequence of the attack on the Russian...

the flash above One World Trade Center –...

Valeria Castro, critic of with love and care...

Iván Ferreiro, review of his album Trinchera pop...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy