A Call for Peace: Pope Francis reflects on World Youth Day in Portugal

Pope Calls for Peace in World Youth Day Address

(Vatican News Network) – Pope Francis addressed a crowd of young men and women during Wednesday’s public audience, reflecting on his recent trip to Portugal for World Youth Day. The Pope, presiding over the audience for the first time since the summer break, emphasized the need for global leaders to listen to the fervent desire for peace voiced by the youth.

“While Ukraine and the rest of the world are fighting, while wars are being planned in some hidden room, World Youth Day shows to all that another world is possible: a world where everyone lives as brothers and sisters, a world where people wave flags side by side, a world without hatred, fear, or weapons!” Pope Francis exclaimed, drawing attention to the clear message of peace conveyed by the young attendees of the event in Lisbon.

The Pope Paul VI hall, where the public audience took place, was packed with people eager to hear the Pope’s reflections. This was the Pope’s first public audience following the hiatus for the summer vacation. His catechesis centered around his just-concluded 42nd international pastoral visit.

Expressing his gratitude for the joyful atmosphere created by the “wave of youth” during World Youth Day, the Pope revealed that many young pilgrims from the event had passed through Rome on their way back home. “Look at those people! Where there are young people, there is noise, and they can make a lot of noise!” Pope Francis remarked, applauding the work done by the Church in Lisbon and praising the vitality and camaraderie displayed by Portuguese youth.

The Pope also touched upon the impact of the global pandemic on younger generations, highlighting the months of isolation and closure they endured. However, the Pope described the World Youth Day in Lisbon as a contrary “motivation” provided by God, offering new beginnings amidst challenging circumstances.

Additionally, the Pope emphasized the example of Our Lady in the Gospel, citing her visit to her cousin Elizabeth during a critical moment. He praised Mary’s unwavering commitment to helping others and asserted that she leads the youth in their journey to follow Jesus.

Referring to his upcoming visit to Fatima, the site of the apparitions of Our Lady, the Pope expressed his prayers for healing the “soul diseases” afflicting the world, such as arrogance, lies, hostility, and violence. He called for a dedication to the Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary, seeking peace in a world plagued by wars.

World Youth Day, according to Pope Francis, is not merely a holiday, a tourist attraction, or a self-serving spiritual event. It is an encounter with the living Christ through the Church, an opportunity for young people to experience joy and deepen their faith.

The Pope concluded his address by thanking all those who contributed to the success of World Youth Day, including the President of Portugal, civil authorities, collaborators, and volunteers. He prayed for the Lord’s blessings upon the youth of the world and closed the public audience with the recitation of the Hail Mary.

For more information, visit the official Vatican News website at www.vaticannews.cn.