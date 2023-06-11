Home » A cap with a bullet was found in front of Vladislav ribnikar school Info




On the occasion of commemorating the tragedy, Elementary School “Vladislav Ribnikar” will be open on Sunday, June 11 and Tuesday, June 13.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Numerous citizens are gathering in front of the elementary school “Vladislav Ribnikar” in Vračar on the occasion of marking 40 days since the crime that took place in that school on May 3. On that day, eight students and a school guard were killed, and six students and a history teacher were wounded. One of the wounded girls died 12 days later, on May 15, in the hospital.

On the spot there are flowers, candles and toys left by many citizens, however, one bizarre object was also spotted. On the fence of the school, where flowers and candles are left, someone left a cap with a bullet on it, writes the new rs. As it is known, the police was immediately informed. The police will determine whether it is a real bullet and who left the cap at the scene of the crime.

To commemorate the tragedy, the school will be open on Sunday, June 11 and Tuesday, June 13. On Sunday, “Ribnikar” will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for all citizens who want to lay flowers in memory of the victims.

