A one-year-old baby was injured tonight around 8:30 p.m. on Avenija in Mostar when a Fiat Punto car driven by MM (23) hit a baby carriage at the pedestrian crossing.

Izvor: Screenshot/Avaz

From the MUP of Herzegovina-Neretva Canton Avazu it was confirmed that the stroller was pushed by the child’s mother, and that the baby luckily only sustained injuries minor physical injuries. As a result of the impact, the stroller overturned, and the baby fell out of it onto the road.

“It’s lucky he wasn’t driving fast, and it’s pretty dark here, you see, he supposedly didn’t see them. But whatever, it’s creepy”said the eyewitness

The Mostar Ambulance team was immediately dispatched to the scene and took the mother and baby to the CUM of the Mostar University Clinical Hospital.

Eyewitnesses of the accident said that a car stopped so that the woman could cross the road. At the moment when they were crossing the road, a “Fiat Punto” came by, which hit them.

