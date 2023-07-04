Home » A car overwhelms the crowd and injures 10 people in Tel Aviv- Corriere TV
World

At least 10 people are injured after a Terrorist attack on Pinkhas Rosen Street in Tel Aviv. Three are in serious condition. The Israeli media reported it. A 46-year-old woman is in serious condition. According to initial reports, a man driving a car overwhelmed the crowd, then got out of the car, trying to stab another person and was shot dead by a passerby. Footage shared on social media showed the attacker dead at the site of the bombing. Hamas spokesman Hazem Kassem said: “The heroic action in Tel Aviv is the first response to Israel’s crimes against our people in the Jenin refugee camp.”

July 4, 2023 – Updated July 4, 2023, 1:44 pm

