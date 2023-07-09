A cardinal for peace in South Sudan

With a new gesture of attention towards the youngest of African countries, wounded by a civil conflict that is struggling to heal itself, Pope Francis has chosen the archbishop of Juba, mgr. Ameyu Martin Mulla among the 21 new cardinals announced today. With his appointment, the number of African countries represented in the College of Cardinals becomes 23

South Sudan – the youngest African country, independent since 2011 – will also have its own cardinal. Among the names of 21 new cardinals announced today by Pope Francis – together, among others, with the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Msgr. Pierbattista Pizzaballa, and to the bishop of Hong Kong mgr. Stephen Chow Sau Yan – there is also that of the young archbishop of Juba, mgr. Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla. He will receive the purple in the consistory to be held on 30 September. It is a new gesture of great attention by Pope Francis towards South Sudan, a country bloodied by the civil war which Francis visited last February having expended himself on reconciliation, even to the point of kissing the feet of the leaders of his conflicting political leaders when he summoned them for a Vatican retreat in 2019.

Precisely on the occasion of the Pope’s trip, mgr. Ameyu Martin Mulla said in his speech of thanks to the pontiff: «It is disheartening that the peace process has moved forward so slowly. Your Holiness, we share your paternal concern for the restoration of peace in our country. Warfare has led to the wanton destruction of human lives and the destruction of property such as homes and livestock. We have suffered looting, rape, economic deterioration and the displacement of countless people, many of whom have fled to neighboring countries. Faced with these negative impacts of civil war on our innocent people, it can be said that peace is better than war, because war destroys while peace builds.”

With South Sudan, there are no less than 23 African countries represented by at least one cardinal in the College of Cardinals. Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla was born on January 10, 1964 in Ido, Eastern Equatoria region, Sudan. He was ordained a priest for the diocese of Torit on 21 April 1991. After his pastoral work in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, he studied at the Pontifical Urbaniana University in Rome, obtaining his doctorate in 1997 with a thesis entitled “Towards religious dialogue and reconciliation in Sudan.

He then taught at the seminary of Juba, the capital of South Sudan, of which he was also rector. Since 2013, he has also worked in the administration of the Catholic University of South Sudan. On January 3, 2019, Pope Francis appointed him Bishop of Torit after the diocese had been vacant for over five years since the death of Bishop Akio Johnson Mutek in 2013. On December 12, 2019, Pope Francis appointed him Archbishop of Juba while also retaining the leadership of the diocese of Torit as apostolic administrator.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

