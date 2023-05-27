A Century of Henry Kissinger

Today turns 100 Henry Kissinger, powerful and controversial US Secretary of State from 1973 to 1977, as well as among the most influential politicians – if not the most influential – internationally in the 1970s. Kissinger was for a long time both National Security Advisor, a role that became more influential with him, and Secretary of State, i.e. the holder of foreign policy. He no longer has an active role in politics and for decades has devoted himself mostly to the activity of the consulting firm that he founded after leaving politics, Kissinger Associates. Despite this, he is still remembered today for his protagonism and for his ability to influence the public roles he has had.

His political career was deeply linked to that of the Republican president Richard Nixon: together they built a foreign policy marked by openings towards the Soviet Union and communist China, but also by more or less explicit support for military dictatorships in South America. In all of this Kissinger always acted as the main protagonist, contributing like few others to the progress of the Cold War between the end of the 1960s and the mid-1970s. In particular, he is remembered as the main inspirer of a pragmatic approach to international relations, concentrated almost exclusively on the concrete interests of the nation rather than on respect for ideological principles. About fifty years later this approach, defined as “realist” but which is actually difficult to place in a single category, has remained influential and is being analyzed and studied.

Kissinger was born in 1923 in Fürth, Bavaria, into a German and Jewish family. At the time, his first name was Heinz. As he tells a profile of him of the New Yorker released in 2020, as a child he showed a keen interest in the defensive tactics of the Italy national football team, and the only quality of his from the time that can still be remembered after almost a century was advising friends on sentimental matters.

In the 1930s, Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime established an anti-Semitic dictatorship that led many Jewish people to emigrate, including the Kissingers, who left Germany in 1938 for New York. Heinz, who would soon change his name to Henry, soon integrated into the United States, serving in the Army during World War II and later studying at Harvard. He has always maintained a distinctive and strong German accent.

After his doctorate obtained in 1954 he remained at Harvard as a researcher, and in 1957 he became associate director of a department dedicated to the study of government techniques and international relations.

During the 1950s and 1960s, in parallel with his research activity, he acted as a consultant for a number of government agencies, including the State Department and the Arms Control and Disarmament Agency. During this period he publicly expressed his opposition to the Vietnam War that the United States had started in the mid-1950s: for this he was fired by the administration of Lyndon Johnson. However Kissinger was now well established in Washington’s political circles and had made himself known to the point that in 1968 he was appointed National Security Advisor by newly elected President Richard Nixon of the Republican Party.

With Nixon, Kissinger reached the pinnacle of power in his favorite area, international relations. During his years as National Security Advisor, this role expanded, eventually overlapping and surpassing the formal foreign policy holder in the US government, the Secretary of State. Together Nixon and Kissinger developed a tendency to secrecy, negotiating various diplomatic issues through confidential channels, publicly one way and secretly another. Both declared themselves against the war in Vietnam in principle, with Nixon having promised on the campaign trail to withdraw the United States as soon as possible. In fact, however, his administration intensified the war effort by ordering some of the most severe bombing raids of the entire war, knowing that the United States could not win as it hoped.

Historian David Rothkopf he wrote that Kissinger and Nixon formed an almost complementary couple: «Kissinger was the charming, worldly one, he put the grace and respectability to establishment intellectual that Nixon despised and coveted, but did not have. On the one hand Kissinger was a citizen of the world, on the other Nixon was a classic American, through and through. Kissinger had an international vision and the ability to adapt it to the times, Nixon was pragmatic and had a more strategic vision, which was the foundation of their policies”.

In 1973 Kissinger was also appointed Secretary of State, a role he held until 1977 even with Nixon’s successor, Gerald Ford. In essence, he was the undisputed protagonist of the foreign policy of those years, with all the benefits and controversies that ensued. For example, the whole period of the so-called holds, i.e. the “detente” between the Soviet Union and the United States that took place in the 1970s, is a diplomatic merit that is largely attributed to Kissinger, as are the openings towards communist China. Nixon was the first American president to officially visit China after World War II.

These openings are interpreted as one of the signs of realpolitik of Kissinger, a category that is commonly used to summarize his pragmatic tendency in international relations, in accordance with the principle of realism, which disregards moral and ideological considerations. Kissinger actually never openly called himself a “realist” and refused to be associated with the realpolitik. The same did his teacher, Hans Morgenthau, considered one of the greatest exponents of realist doctrine in international relations.

Since it is a flexible concept, Kissinger’s realism is well suited to interpret both détente with the Communists and the bombing of Vietnam and US foreign policy in Latin America, where there was little overture to political opponents. Kissinger was already National Security Advisor when Augusto Pinochet’s coup in Chile took place in 1971 to oust socialist Salvador Allende. It was Kissinger himself, through the CIA, who encouraged the coup in which Allende killed himself.

In 1976, when the military seized power in Argentina establishing a brutal dictatorship that would lead to the torture and disappearance of tens of thousands of people, Kissinger was US Secretary of State. Again, the US administration was aware of the situation. After all, the United States has always considered Latin America to be theirs backyardthe “backyard”, and during the years of the Cold War it was a priority for them that communism did not spread in such a geographically close area, even at the cost of limiting the freedom of the local populations.

After the Watergate scandal that led to Nixon’s resignation in 1974, Kissinger remained in the administration, but his influence steadily declined. In 1975 he was replaced as National Security Advisor by Brent Scowcroft. When the Republicans lost the election in November 1976, he also resigned as Secretary of State.

Thus he interrupted his public political activity, but in the following decades he continued as an intellectual, university professor, commentator and consultant. While no longer having an institutional role, Kissinger has always maintained his network of international relationships as president of Kissinger Associates, his consulting firm.

In 1972 the Italian journalist Oriana Fallaci met Kissinger and made ainterview who later became famous in which she asked him, among other things, the reason for his success in politics. Kissinger replied: “I acted alone, they liked that […]. Americans like the man who enters the city alone on horseback, as in westerns».