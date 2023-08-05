Home » A child died in an accident near Tutin | Info
There was a serious accident near Tutin when a three-year-old child was killed.

Source: Mondo

During the afternoon hours in the village of Crkvine near Tutin there was a serious accident when a three-year-old child was killed. He was hit by an all-terrain vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

“The child was immediately transported to the Novi Pazar General Hospital, where resuscitation was attempted, but the child died from his injuries around 6 pm. This is an unprecedented tragedy in our village“, say the inhabitants of Crkvina.

According to unofficial information from the field, the child was run over by a relative in the yard of the house while turning the SUV, reports indexonline. The injured child is from Novi Pazar.

(WORLD/Rina)

