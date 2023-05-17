A Chinese fishing vessel sank in the Indian Ocean: 39 crew members are missing

China‘s state television CCTV said a Chinese fishing vessel she sank in the Indian Ocean: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang have ordered their diplomats and the Ministries of Agriculture and Transport to start rescue operations to search for the 39 missing crew members, 17 of them Chinese , 17 Indonesians and 5 Filipinos.

The Chinese media have not indicated the exact spot where the ship sank and the causes of its sinking are not known at the moment. The vessel was named Lupenglaiyuanyu 8 and was operated by a major Chinese state-controlled fishing company. According to data cited by Al Jazeerahad the authorization to fish squid and other animals, and his presence had been reported the last time last May 10 southeast of the island of Réunion, east of Madagascar.

The Philippine Coast Guard has said it is following the situation and is coordinating with both the Chinese embassy in the capital Manila and with other vessels engaged in searches in the area where the vessel was last seen. The Australian maritime authorities are also collaborating in the research, which said they have concentrated their operations in an area about 5 thousand kilometers north-west of Perth, in Western Australia.