Home » A Chinese fishing vessel sank in the Indian Ocean: 39 crew members are missing
World

A Chinese fishing vessel sank in the Indian Ocean: 39 crew members are missing

by admin
A Chinese fishing vessel sank in the Indian Ocean: 39 crew members are missing

China‘s state television CCTV said a Chinese fishing vessel she sank in the Indian Ocean: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang have ordered their diplomats and the Ministries of Agriculture and Transport to start rescue operations to search for the 39 missing crew members, 17 of them Chinese , 17 Indonesians and 5 Filipinos.

The Chinese media have not indicated the exact spot where the ship sank and the causes of its sinking are not known at the moment. The vessel was named Lupenglaiyuanyu 8 and was operated by a major Chinese state-controlled fishing company. According to data cited by Al Jazeerahad the authorization to fish squid and other animals, and his presence had been reported the last time last May 10 southeast of the island of Réunion, east of Madagascar.

The Philippine Coast Guard has said it is following the situation and is coordinating with both the Chinese embassy in the capital Manila and with other vessels engaged in searches in the area where the vessel was last seen. The Australian maritime authorities are also collaborating in the research, which said they have concentrated their operations in an area about 5 thousand kilometers north-west of Perth, in Western Australia.

See also  Dalai Lama and the request to the child to "suck his tongue": why a "definitive judgment" on his gesture is impossible

You may also like

Wiretapping scandal, Sarkozy sentenced on appeal to 3...

“Banderas a half mast”, preview of Medalla’s fourth...

France, Sarkozy sentenced to three years in prison:...

European countries ask Zelenski to end the war...

Mitar Mirić does not know how many letters...

Bankruptcy of the Pala Acer in Priolo, 7...

Retail drug dealing in a shack, arrested and...

Arson on purpose?The hotel fire in the center...

Udinese – Beto is back and going to...

News Udinese – The decision on Becao /...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy