“A Christmas Magic”: an immersive experience never seen before in Italy is coming to Milan.

FROM 7 DECEMBER 2023 TO 7 JANUARY 2024

ALLIANCE MiCo

The magic of Christmas is coming to Milan!

Three months after the holiday par excellence, Milan is preparing to welcome a one-of-a-kind novelty, never seen before in Italy: A Christmas Magic is coming, a magical place, an entire world dedicated to Christmas, a unique immersive experience, open to the public from 7 December 2023 to 7 January 2024 at Allianz MiCo (pedestrian entrance GATE 2 Viale Eginardo street level “Corsello”).

A colossal space of over 20 thousand square meters that will be transformed into an enchanted and unparalleled place – strongly desired by Clemente Zard, produced by Vivo Concerti, and conceived and developed by the creativity of Giò Forma – immersed in a magical and evocative atmosphere. Between maxi decorations and sparkling lights, an imposing Christmas tree, and even luminous hot air balloons, forests populated with magical colored creatures and sparkling gift packages, streets paved with moving projections with constantly evolving paths, time will seem to stop, giving that wonderful sensation of expectation and wonder that only this extraordinary season can unleash.

The promise is to offer a multi-sensory experience, from the sounds to the lighting, from the suggestive flavors of traditional delicacies to the contact with the particular materials used for the attractions, so as to enhance a 360° sensoriality and make the visitor the protagonist of his journey step by step, in a total immersion designed to amaze, excite and entertain.

Another surprising feature of this enchanted place is a dual internal and external development, which offers the possibility of living this incredible experience passing from the crisp winter air through rides, themed food courts and attractions for all ages just a stone’s throw from CityLife, to the comfort of a breathtaking frozen path that crosses the entire interior space, on which you can skate surrounded by the Christmas warmth and be amazed by the wonders of this magical world.

With the opening of A Christmas Magic, adults and children alike will be able to discover a new way of experiencing Christmas, allowing themselves to be surprised by a dream place that, day after day, will leave all visitors speechless.

A Christmas Magic is a Vivo Concerti production.

