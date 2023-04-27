Home » A citizen of BiH stole a van in Germany | Info
World

A citizen of BiH stole a van in Germany | Info

by admin
A citizen of BiH stole a van in Germany | Info

A young man from Bosnia and Herzegovina (25) stole a van last night in the German city of Aachen, and then tried to escape from the German police, who, after a chase along the A4 road, managed to detain him.

Izvor: Shutterstock

Namely, everything happened in the evening, during rush hour, when a young man, who was under the influence of narcotics, stole a Ford Transit van. However, what he did not know was that the owner of the van installed GPS tracking, so he followed his van and immediately reported the theft to the police, as well as the exact location of the stolen vehicle, reports Nezavisne novine.

The police immediately gave chase, but the BiH citizen did not stop. Moreover, at one point, the entire chase turned into complete chaos on the road, and the young man was throwing objects out of the car, including his mobile phone.

Only after some time, a federal police patrol managed to stop him, and his cell phone was seized as evidence. By the way, the German media reports that the young man was not only under the influence of drugs, but also did not have a driver’s license. He was immediately taken into custody in Aachen.

See also  Italygate, the cast behind the thesis of an anti-Trump conspiracy between Rome and the US

You may also like

Sudan, the truce does not stop the violence....

The US reinforces NATO’s eastern flank in an...

Harry and Meghan, tenderness on live TV prevent...

730 pre-filled, instructions for editing and submitting the...

The story of Corrado Zunino: “The shots, the...

Price of kebabs in Banja Luka and RS...

Ukraine’s “spring counteroffensive”?Experts: There will be key military...

Gazzetta dello Sport: “Reggina in trouble, referral and...

Horoscope for Friday 28 April 2023

Working hours for May 1, 2023 | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy