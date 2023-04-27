A citizen of BiH stole a van in Germany | Info

A young man from Bosnia and Herzegovina (25) stole a van last night in the German city of Aachen, and then tried to escape from the German police, who, after a chase along the A4 road, managed to detain him.

Izvor: Shutterstock

Namely, everything happened in the evening, during rush hour, when a young man, who was under the influence of narcotics, stole a Ford Transit van. However, what he did not know was that the owner of the van installed GPS tracking, so he followed his van and immediately reported the theft to the police, as well as the exact location of the stolen vehicle, reports Nezavisne novine.

The police immediately gave chase, but the BiH citizen did not stop. Moreover, at one point, the entire chase turned into complete chaos on the road, and the young man was throwing objects out of the car, including his mobile phone.

Only after some time, a federal police patrol managed to stop him, and his cell phone was seized as evidence. By the way, the German media reports that the young man was not only under the influence of drugs, but also did not have a driver’s license. He was immediately taken into custody in Aachen.