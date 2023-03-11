The stunning mountain village of Albinen is located at an altitude of 1,200 meters in the Swiss Valais region, which shares the southern borders with France and Italy.

A town in Switzerland is offering new residents 56,000 euros to relocate. The stunning mountain village of Albinen is located at an altitude of 1,200 meters in the Swiss Valais region, which shares the southern borders with France and Italy. Despite the city’s beautiful surroundings, including a vast expanse of jagged peaks with snow as far as the eye can see, it has been facing extinction for several years as residents leave en masse in favor of nearby towns.

By the end of 2020, the economic exodus left only 243 residents in the village. Since 2018, city officials have been trying to get the numbers back, with financial incentives. The village is in an ideal location, just six kilometers from the spa town of Leukerbad. 35 minutes from the capital of the Canton of Sion and the city of Vispo.

But due to lack of work, the locals were forced to leave. In the hope of attracting new home buyers, families of four are offered 25,000 euros per adult, and each child receives 10,000 euros. But an attractive offer does not come without conditions, including that only people under 45 can get it.

Applicants too they must be Swiss citizens with a C residence permit – which can be obtained by living in the country for five years if you are a citizen of a European Union free trade country, or from the USA or Canada. For other countries, including the UK, you would need to have lived in the country continuously for 10 years.

The house you buy must reach a value of 200,000 euros, au You have to stay in Albinen for at least a decade. If you decide to leave early, you will have to return the amount. Describing the village in 2017, the mayor of the municipality, Beat Jostin, said that it was quiet, with an amazing view and good air quality. He added that this area receives huge amounts of sunshine annually.

He added: “Second homes and large housing complexes of investor groups are out of the question. Anyone who moves out again ten years after construction starts or after buying a house has to repay the money.” But the strict requirements could be worth the work, as Switzerland has one of the best education systems in the world, with long life expectancy and a low rate of violent crime.

