On Wednesday there was a collapse in a coal mine in the province of the Alxa League, which is located in Inner Mongolia, an autonomous region of north China (south of the state of Mongolia): 5 miners died due to the collapse , and 48 others were trapped under a large mound of earth and debris, about 80 meters deep. The collapse occurred around 13 on Wednesday (when it was 6 in Italy in the morning), and was followed by a landslide around 18 (12 in Italy), which forced the rescuers to postpone their intervention until Thursday morning . At the moment it is not known what caused the collapse, and a police investigation is underway.