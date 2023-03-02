The body of a 40-year-old man, without visible injuries, was found on Palilula.

A male corpse was found today in the corridor of a building in Slanički put Street in PalilulaTelegraf.rs learns.

The body of a 40-year-old man, without visible injuries, was found on Palilula. The police and the ambulance came to the scene.

Let us remind you that earlier today the body of a man aged around 50 years was found in an apartment in Birčaninova Street in Savski Venec. Around 5:00 p.m., a corpse was found in an advanced stage of decomposition and decay. The police and the ambulance came to the scene.

