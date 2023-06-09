A counteroffensive along three directions. But Moscow resists

20
The Kiev counter-offensive changes pace, investing the entire Russian line with a very heavy assault. A pitched battle more violent than any seen since the beginning of the invasion, with eighteen hours of fierce fighting involving hundreds of armored vehicles and dozens of fighter-bombers.
Well before dawn, mechanized units of four Ukrainian brigades attacked the positions in Moscow, opening a fight that lasted until sunset.
