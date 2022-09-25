The news of an alleged coup d’état in China, with the president, began to spread on social media today Xi Jinping under house arrest. In particular, hashtags on Twitter #Xi e #ChinaCoup they are in trend. But are we really sure that this is not fake news? From the government of Beijing no confirmations arrive, just as the news is never mentioned in the local media. And here the answer seems to be every minute that passes more and more certain: it is unfounded news that is part of an anti-Xi conspiracy. The correspondent of The mirror, Georg Fahrionto throw water on the fire, showing in a series of tweets the strategic points of the Chinese capital without any sign of demonstration or protest.

Today in Beijing, I investigated the #chinacoup so you don’t have to. At considerable personal risk, I ventured out to some neuralgic key points in the city. Disturbing finds. Brace yourselves. /1 pic.twitter.com/z4CJYpQbbk — Georg Fahrion (@scroselysees) September 25, 2022

But let’s go in order. According to thousands of users on social networks, unconfirmed, the organization of the coup by the People’s Liberation Army of China would have started while Xi was in Samarkandin Uzbekistan, to participate in the SCO summit, theShanghai Cooperation Organization. This, then, would be linked to the death sentence of the former Chinese deputy minister of public security Sun Lijun on charges of corruption. The first to spread the news of the alleged coup were Indian nationalist politicians and Chinese activists living in the United States, considered by observers “not at all credible”. This succession of news recounted a story that is as Hollywood-like as it is unlikely: the former Chinese president Hu Jintao and the former Chinese premier Wen Jiabao they had convinced Song Ping, the former member of the Politburo Standing Committee, to take control of the Xi Central Guard Office; once the news came out, according to the farce reconstruction, Xi would have returned to Beijing from Samarkand in advance and would have been arrested at the airport.

The improvement of China and the opportunities that come with it di Wenli Zheng*

September 20, 2022



The situation in Beijing, according to the correspondents on the spot, is “perfectly normal”. Hasn’t Xi been seen for days? “He may be in quarantine after being abroad.” Canceled flights? Although the Times of India you are talking about six thousand canceled national and international flights and the suspension of the sale of high-speed train tickets, the China of the pandemic constantly cancels flights and, in any case, the situation over the skies of Beijing “is normal”. Xi under family arrest and weak? No, he just had the “corrupt clique opposing him” condemned, and today all the delegates to the next 20th party congress have been elected. In short, although on Twitter you talk about another political crisis in a historical moment in which the world is already facing a conflict in Ukraine and energy speculations, the reality is another: China, after throwing foundations for the search for a peaceful solution between Russia and Ukraine, is strong “under the leadership of the Central Committee of the Party with Comrade Xi Jinping as the nucleus”, as the sentence with which today’s statement opens.